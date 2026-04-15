Trade Dicker Data Limited - DDRau CFD

What is Dicker Data Limited (DDRau)?

Dicker Data Limited is an Australian company specializing in the distribution of technology products and services. It operates as a wholesaler, supplying a broad range of IT hardware, software, and related solutions to resellers, retailers, and system integrators. The company’s product portfolio includes offerings from major technology vendors, covering categories such as computing, networking, storage, and peripherals. Dicker Data plays a significant role in the Australian IT supply chain by providing logistics, technical support, and vendor management services. Its operations are focused on facilitating the delivery of technology solutions to businesses and consumers through its extensive distribution network. The company is recognized for its commitment to service quality and operational efficiency within the technology distribution sector.

Dicker Data Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, as Dicker Data Limited trades at A$8.889. Prices have fluctuated between A$8.841 and A$9.01 during the session, with a daily change of +0.7963%.

FAQ: Dicker Data Limited (DDRau)

What is the current price of DDRau stock?

The last recorded price for Dicker Data Limited is A$8.889.

Does DDRau pay dividends?

Dicker Data Limited pays dividends to its shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does DDRau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Dicker Data Limited operates through partners and distributors in the UAE and does not have an official regional office or subsidiary there.

What is DDRau best known for?

The company is most famous for being a leading distributor of IT products and solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with DDRau?

Commonly shown alongside DDRau: ConAgra, 3SBio, Advanced Flower Capital Inc