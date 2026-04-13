Trade ConAgra Foods - CAG CFD

What is ConAgra (CAG)?

ConAgra Brands, Inc. is an American packaged foods company that produces and distributes a wide range of food products. The company operates through various segments including snacks, meals, and condiments, serving retail and foodservice customers. ConAgra's portfolio includes numerous well-known brands that span frozen foods, shelf-stable products, and refrigerated items. The company focuses on innovation and consumer trends to maintain its market position in the competitive food industry. Its operations encompass manufacturing, marketing, and distribution across North America. ConAgra emphasizes sustainability and responsible sourcing in its supply chain management. The company has a history of mergers and acquisitions that have expanded its product offerings and market reach. It is headquartered in the United States and serves a diverse customer base ranging from individual consumers to large foodservice providers.

ConAgra Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, as ConAgra currently sits at $14.38. The intraday price has varied from $14.29 to $15.01, showing a daily change of -5.2283%.

FAQ: ConAgra (CAG)

What is the current price of CAG stock?

The latest trading price is $14.38.

Does CAG pay dividends?

ConAgra pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does CAG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ConAgra operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is CAG best known for?

ConAgra is most famous for its branded packaged foods and snacks.

What assets are typically shown together with CAG?

Commonly shown alongside CAG: Electronic Arts, Alaska Air, iShares Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF EUR Acc