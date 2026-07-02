Trade Wheaton Precious Metals - WPM

What is Silver Wheaton (WPM)?

Silver Wheaton Corp., now known as Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., is a precious metals streaming company that acquires rights to purchase silver, gold, and other metals from mining companies. The company provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to buy a portion of their production at predetermined prices. This business model allows Wheaton Precious Metals to generate revenue from metal streams without direct involvement in mining operations. The company holds interests in various mining projects worldwide, focusing on jurisdictions with stable regulatory environments. Its portfolio includes streams on gold and silver mines, with an emphasis on long-term production and cost efficiency. Wheaton Precious Metals manages risks associated with commodity prices and mining operations through diversification and contractual arrangements. The company operates within the broader precious metals sector, serving investors interested in exposure to metal production.

Silver Wheaton Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the current market flow, with Silver Wheaton valued at $114.42. The trading range today extends from $113.61 to $116.98, with a daily change percentage of +3.1345%.

FAQ: Silver Wheaton (WPM)

What is the current price of WPM stock?

The stock is currently priced at $114.42.

Does WPM pay dividends?

Silver Wheaton pays dividends to shareholders.

Does WPM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Silver Wheaton does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors.

What is WPM best known for?

Silver Wheaton is most famous for its precious metals streaming business.

What assets are typically shown together with WPM?

Commonly shown alongside WPM: IntegraFin, BBVA, Gerdau