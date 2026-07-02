Trade Westwood Holdings Group Inc - WHG

What is Westwood Holdings Group Inc (WHG)?

Westwood Holdings Group Inc is an investment management firm specializing in providing portfolio management services to institutional and individual clients. The company offers a range of investment strategies including equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. Westwood Holdings Group focuses on value-oriented investment approaches, emphasizing fundamental analysis and risk management. The firm manages assets across various market capitalizations and sectors, tailoring solutions to meet client objectives. It operates within the asset management industry, delivering investment advisory and related services. Westwood Holdings Group aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and income generation for its clients. The company also emphasizes corporate governance and fiduciary responsibility in its investment processes.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trades, with Westwood Holdings Group Inc listed at $19.79. Price movements have spanned from $18.65 to $19.4, reflecting a daily percentage change of +1.8627%.

FAQ: Westwood Holdings Group Inc (WHG)

What is the current price of WHG stock?

The stock is currently priced at $19.79.

Does WHG pay dividends?

Westwood Holdings Group Inc pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does WHG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Westwood Holdings Group Inc does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is WHG best known for?

Westwood Holdings Group Inc is most famous for providing investment advisory and asset management services.

What assets are typically shown together with WHG?

Commonly shown alongside WHG: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cohu, Holcim AG