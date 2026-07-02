Trade Westlake Chemical - WLK

What is Westlake Chemical (WLK)?

Westlake Chemical Corporation is a global manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers, and building products. The company operates through multiple segments, including Olefins and Vinyls, which produce ethylene, polyethylene, and vinyl chloride monomer among other chemical products. Westlake Chemical serves a diverse range of industries such as packaging, construction, automotive, and consumer goods. The company’s operations encompass manufacturing facilities across North America, Asia, and Europe. Westlake Chemical focuses on efficient production processes and integrated supply chains to meet the demands of its industrial customers. Its product portfolio includes raw materials used in the production of plastics, adhesives, coatings, and other materials essential to various manufacturing sectors. The company emphasizes sustainability and environmental responsibility in its operations, aiming to optimize resource use and reduce emissions. Westlake Chemical is recognized for its vertical integration strategy, which enhances its competitiveness in the chemical industry.

Westlake Chemical Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading, as Westlake Chemical trades at $74.55. Prices have ranged from $72.54 to $74.36 today, with a daily percentage change of +0.8788%.

FAQ: Westlake Chemical (WLK)

What is the current price of WLK stock?

Westlake Chemical's latest price stands at $74.55.

Does WLK pay dividends?

Westlake Chemical pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does WLK have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Westlake Chemical operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is WLK best known for?

Westlake Chemical is most famous for producing petrochemicals and plastics.

What assets are typically shown together with WLK?

Commonly shown alongside WLK: POSTE ITALIANE, Digital Turbine Inc., Ingersoll