Trade Volution Group PLC - FAN.L CFD

What is Volution Group plc (FAN.L)?

Volution Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company specializing in the design, manufacture, and distribution of ventilation products. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial markets by providing solutions aimed at improving air quality and energy efficiency in buildings. Its product portfolio includes a range of mechanical ventilation systems, such as extractor fans, heat recovery ventilation units, and related components. Volution Group operates through multiple brands and maintains a presence in various international markets. The company emphasizes innovation and compliance with environmental standards in its product development. It caters to sectors including new construction, refurbishment, and maintenance projects. Volution Group's operations encompass manufacturing facilities, research and development centers, and distribution networks. The company is structured to address evolving regulatory requirements and customer needs related to indoor air quality and ventilation performance. Its business model integrates design expertise with supply chain management to deliver ventilation solutions across diverse applications.

Volution Group plc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading fluctuations in Volution Group plc, currently priced at £6.2565. Intraday, it has ranged from £6.1835 to £6.2635, showing a daily change percentage of -0.9549%.

FAQ: Volution Group plc (FAN.L)

What is the current price of FAN.L stock?

The current price is £6.2565.

Does FAN.L pay dividends?

Volution Group plc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does FAN.L have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Volution Group plc operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without a direct office.

What is FAN.L best known for?

Volution Group plc is most famous for its ventilation and air movement products.

What assets are typically shown together with FAN.L?

Commonly shown alongside FAN.L: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Eastern Bankshares Inc, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc