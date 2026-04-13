Trade Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc - BIO CFD

What is Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)?

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc is a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of instruments, reagents, and software used in scientific research, healthcare, and industrial applications. Its product offerings support areas such as genomics, proteomics, cell biology, and clinical diagnostics, serving academic, government, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology customers. Bio-Rad's portfolio includes systems for PCR, electrophoresis, chromatography, and immunology, among others. The company emphasizes innovation and quality in its product development to meet the needs of complex biological research and diagnostic testing. It operates through multiple business segments, including Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics, and maintains a global presence with facilities and customers worldwide.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market fluctuations, as Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc trades at $285.05. The intraday range extends from $271.22 to $280.18, reflecting a daily change of +0.2793%.

FAQ: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)

What is the current price of BIO stock?

The current price is $285.05.

Does BIO pay dividends?

The company pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does BIO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is BIO best known for?

Bio-Rad Laboratories is most famous for its life science research and clinical diagnostic products.

What assets are typically shown together with BIO?

Commonly shown alongside BIO: Eurocash SA, Bilia, SHUAA CAPITAL PSC