Trade Vodafone Group PLC - ADR - VOD

What is Vodafone Group PLC - ADR (VOD)?

Vodafone Group PLC is a multinational telecommunications company headquartered in the United Kingdom. It provides a wide range of services including mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband, and digital television. Vodafone operates in multiple countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania, serving both consumer and enterprise customers. The company focuses on network infrastructure development, including the deployment of advanced mobile technologies such as 4G and 5G. Vodafone also offers Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and cloud services to support business digital transformation. Its organizational strategy includes partnerships and joint ventures to expand market presence. Vodafone places emphasis on regulatory compliance, data privacy, and corporate social responsibility within the telecommunications sector.

Vodafone Group PLC - ADR Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, Vodafone Group PLC - ADR is trading at $13.32. The session range runs from $13.12 to $13.24, with a daily change of +1.926%.

FAQ: Vodafone Group PLC - ADR (VOD)

What is the current price of VOD stock?

Vodafone Group PLC's current price is $13.32.

Does VOD pay dividends?

Vodafone pays dividends to its shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does VOD have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Vodafone has an official regional office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is VOD best known for?

Vodafone Group PLC is most famous for its global telecommunications services and mobile networks.

What assets are typically shown together with VOD?

Commonly shown alongside VOD: Bayer, Fabrinet, Liberty Media Corp Formula A