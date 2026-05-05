Trade Vir Biotechnology, Inc. - VIR CFD

What is Vir Biotechnology (VIR)?

Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments for serious infectious diseases. The company employs a combination of immunologic and genetic technologies to create therapies that enhance the immune system's ability to combat pathogens. Vir Biotechnology's research includes monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and immune modulators targeting viral infections such as influenza, hepatitis B, and other emerging diseases. The company collaborates with academic institutions, government agencies, and pharmaceutical partners to advance its therapeutic candidates through clinical development. Vir Biotechnology operates within the biotechnology sector, aiming to address unmet medical needs by leveraging innovative approaches to infectious disease treatment.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market trends, with Vir Biotechnology trading at $10.05. Today's price has varied from $9.86 to $10.39, showing a daily percentage change of -1.4851%.

FAQ: Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

What is the current price of VIR stock?

The last traded price is $10.05.

Does VIR pay dividends?

Vir Biotechnology does not pay dividends.

Does VIR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Vir Biotechnology does not have an official presence in the UAE and operates through partners only.

What is VIR best known for?

Vir Biotechnology is most famous for its focus on infectious disease treatments and immunotherapies.

What assets are typically shown together with VIR?

Commonly shown alongside VIR: Ciena, Dana Gas PJSC, AFRY AB