Trade Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares - VNQ

What is Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)?

The Vanguard Real Estate ETF is an exchange-traded fund that tracks the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Real Estate 25/50 Index. This index includes stocks of companies involved in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other real estate-related businesses in the United States. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of real estate equities, covering various property sectors such as residential, commercial, and industrial real estate. Managed by Vanguard, the ETF offers investors exposure to the real estate sector through a passively managed vehicle with an emphasis on cost efficiency and diversification. It serves as a means to participate in the income and growth potential associated with real estate investments.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market activity, with Vanguard Real Estate ETF priced at $97.72. The intraday price has ranged from $96.9 to $97.92, showing a daily percentage movement of +1.0954%.

FAQ: Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

What is the current price of VNQ stock?

Vanguard Real Estate ETF is currently priced at $97.72.

Does VNQ pay dividends?

This ETF pays dividends to its investors.

Does VNQ have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Vanguard does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is VNQ best known for?

It is most famous for its focus on real estate investment trusts (REITs).

What assets are typically shown together with VNQ?

Commonly shown alongside VNQ: AMS OSRAM, YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF, Worley Limited