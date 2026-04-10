Trade AMS OSRAM - AMS1 CFD

What is AMS OSRAM (AMS1)?

AMS OSRAM is a global technology company specializing in sensor solutions and optoelectronics. It designs and manufactures products such as optical sensors, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and laser diodes used in various industries including automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial applications. The company integrates sensor technology with lighting solutions to support innovations in areas like augmented reality, autonomous driving, and smart devices. AMS OSRAM's offerings include components for color sensing, proximity detection, and environmental monitoring. It operates research and development centers focused on advancing photonics and sensor technologies. The company serves a broad customer base, providing components that contribute to enhanced functionality and energy efficiency in electronic devices and systems.

AMS OSRAM Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday market movements, with AMS OSRAM at a level of ₣10.47. The trading range spans between ₣9.87 and ₣10.59, corresponding to a daily variation of +3.0181%.

FAQ: AMS OSRAM (AMS1)

What is the current price of AMS1 stock?

The current trading price stands at ₣10.47.

Does AMS1 pay dividends?

AMS OSRAM pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AMS1 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

AMS OSRAM has a registered presence in the UAE, including an office in Dubai Internet City.

What is AMS1 best known for?

AMS OSRAM is most famous for its sensor solutions and lighting technologies.

What assets are typically shown together with AMS1?

Commonly shown alongside AMS1: Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Amundi ShortDAX Daily -2x Inverse UCITS ETF, Medtronic