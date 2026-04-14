Trade Worley Limited - WORau CFD

What is Worley Limited (WORau)?

Worley Limited is a global engineering company that provides professional services to the resources and energy sectors. The company specializes in delivering project management, engineering, and consulting services across various industries, including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, and power. Worley's operations encompass the full project lifecycle, from feasibility studies and design to construction and maintenance. The company is known for its expertise in managing complex projects and integrating sustainability practices into its solutions. With a presence in multiple countries, Worley serves a diverse client base that includes major multinational corporations and government entities. The company emphasizes innovation, safety, and environmental stewardship in its operations. Its workforce comprises engineers, project managers, and technical specialists who collaborate to address the challenges of the energy transition and infrastructure development. Worley Limited continues to evolve by adapting to industry trends and regulatory requirements, maintaining its role as a key player in the engineering services sector.

Worley Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday price movements, with Worley Limited trading at A$11.922. It has traded between A$11.828 and A$12.017, marking a daily change of -0.3353%.

FAQ: Worley Limited (WORau)

What is the current price of WORau stock?

Worley Limited's current price is A$11.922.

Does WORau pay dividends?

Worley Limited pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does WORau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Worley Limited maintains a registered presence in the UAE, including an office in Abu Dhabi.

What is WORau best known for?

Worley Limited is most famous for its engineering and project delivery services in energy and resources.

What assets are typically shown together with WORau?

Commonly shown alongside WORau: Banco Bradesco, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Spirax Sarco