Trade Vanguard MSCI Index International Shares ETF - VGSau CFD

What is Vanguard MSCI Index International Shares ETF (VGSau)?

The Vanguard MSCI Index International Shares ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of international equities. The fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI World ex-Australia Index, which includes large- and mid-cap stocks across developed markets outside of Australia. By investing in this ETF, investors gain access to companies across various sectors and countries, offering broad international diversification. The fund is managed by Vanguard, a global investment management company known for its index-based investment products. The ETF is structured to offer liquidity and cost efficiency, making it a common choice for investors seeking passive international equity exposure. It is suitable for inclusion in diversified investment portfolios aiming to capture global market returns beyond the domestic market.

Vanguard MSCI Index International Shares ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by real-time market activity, with Vanguard MSCI Index International Shares ETF at A$147.087. The trading range has varied from A$146.453 to A$146.823, showing a daily percentage shift of +1.2057%.

FAQ: Vanguard MSCI Index International Shares ETF (VGSau)

What is the current price of VGSau stock?

The ETF's current price is A$147.087.

Does VGSau pay dividends?

This ETF does not pay dividends directly to investors.

Does VGSau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The Vanguard MSCI Index International Shares ETF operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without a direct regional office.

What is VGSau best known for?

This ETF is most famous for providing diversified international equity exposure.

What assets are typically shown together with VGSau?

Commonly shown alongside VGSau: Deutz AG, Texas Instruments, Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF