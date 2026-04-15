Trade Texas Instruments Incorporated - TXN CFD

What is Texas Instruments (TXN)?

Texas Instruments is a global technology company specializing in the design and manufacturing of semiconductors and various integrated circuits. Founded in 1930, the company has grown to become a prominent supplier of analog and embedded processing chips used in a wide range of electronic devices. Its products serve diverse industries including automotive, industrial, personal electronics, and communications equipment. Texas Instruments is known for its innovation in analog technology and digital signal processing, contributing to advancements in electronics and computing. The company operates manufacturing facilities worldwide and maintains a significant research and development presence to support its product portfolio. It also provides calculators and educational technology products, which have been part of its offerings for several decades. Texas Instruments emphasizes sustainability and corporate responsibility in its operations, aiming to minimize environmental impact while supporting community initiatives. Its broad product range and global reach position it as a key player in the semiconductor industry.

Texas Instruments Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday fluctuations, as Texas Instruments trades at $215.36. The price has ranged from $211.61 to $217.72, reflecting a daily movement of -1.7736%.

FAQ: Texas Instruments (TXN)

What is the current price of TXN stock?

The current price stands at $215.36.

Does TXN pay dividends?

Texas Instruments pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does TXN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Texas Instruments has an official regional office located in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is TXN best known for?

The company is most famous for its semiconductor and analog chip products.

What assets are typically shown together with TXN?

Commonly shown alongside TXN: Commerce.com Inc, AudioCodes Ltd, Bank Handlowy w Warszawie SA