Trade Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF - VYM

What is Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF (VYM)?

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of common stocks of companies characterized by high dividend yields. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of large-capitalization U.S. companies that exhibit above-average dividend income. Its investment approach focuses on providing exposure to firms with consistent dividend payments, which may appeal to investors seeking income and potential capital appreciation. The fund employs a passive management strategy to replicate the underlying index and maintains a broad sector allocation. It is part of a suite of Vanguard index funds aimed at offering low-cost investment options across various market segments.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market conditions, with Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF valued at $159.08. Its intraday trading range is from $158.84 to $159.66 with a daily change of +0.6767%.

FAQ: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF (VYM)

What is the current price of VYM stock?

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF is currently priced at $159.08.

Does VYM pay dividends?

This fund pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does VYM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The fund does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through global markets.

What is VYM best known for?

It is most famous for providing exposure to high dividend yield U.S. stocks.

What assets are typically shown together with VYM?

Commonly shown alongside VYM: Cenntro Inc, Bank of Queensland, Vanguard Information Technology ETF