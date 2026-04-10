Trade Vallourec - VK CFD

What is Vallourec (VK)?

Vallourec is a multinational company specializing in the manufacturing of seamless steel tubes primarily used in the energy, industrial, and automotive sectors. Founded in the late 19th century, the company has developed expertise in producing high-performance tubular solutions that support a range of applications including oil and gas exploration, power generation, and mechanical engineering. Vallourec operates globally, with production facilities and service centers located in key markets to serve its diverse customer base. The company emphasizes technological innovation and sustainability in its operations, aiming to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Vallourec's product portfolio includes premium tubular products designed to withstand extreme conditions, reflecting its focus on quality and reliability. The company also invests in research and development to advance materials and manufacturing processes. Its strategic positioning in the steel tube industry allows it to address the evolving needs of sectors reliant on durable and specialized tubular products.

Vallourec Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the ongoing trades for Vallourec, now at €23.075. The price has varied from €22.655 to €23.105 during the day, with a daily percentage change of -1.5427%.

FAQ: Vallourec (VK)

What is the current price of VK stock?

The current price stands at €23.075.

Does VK pay dividends?

Vallourec pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does VK have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Vallourec operates in the UAE through partners and distributors only, without an official office or subsidiary.

What is VK best known for?

Vallourec is most famous for manufacturing seamless steel tubes for the energy industry.

What assets are typically shown together with VK?

Commonly shown alongside VK: OVH Groupe S.A., Koninklijke BAM, Deutz AG