Trade Valeo - FRp CFD

What is Valeo (FRp)?

Valeo is a multinational automotive supplier headquartered in France, specializing in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive industry. The company operates through several business groups, including Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. Valeo's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of automotive parts such as lighting systems, wiper systems, thermal management solutions, and advanced driver assistance technologies. The company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket sector globally. Valeo places emphasis on innovation and sustainability, investing in research and development to support the transition toward electric and autonomous vehicles. With a presence in numerous countries, Valeo maintains a significant role in the automotive supply chain, collaborating with various stakeholders to address evolving industry challenges and regulatory requirements. The company’s operations reflect a commitment to improving vehicle efficiency, safety, and environmental impact through technological advancements.

Valeo Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest intraday trading levels, with Valeo priced at €11.18. The instrument's price has ranged between €10.9 and €11.32, moving by +3.1394% during the session.

FAQ: Valeo (FRp)

What is the current price of FRp stock?

Valeo's current share price is €11.18.

Does FRp pay dividends?

Valeo pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does FRp have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Valeo has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is FRp best known for?

Valeo is most famous for its automotive components and systems.

What assets are typically shown together with FRp?

Commonly shown alongside FRp: DR Horton, The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc, Vertiv Holdings Co