Trade D.R. Horton - DHI CFD

What is DR Horton (DHI)?

DR Horton is an American home construction company recognized as one of the largest residential builders in the United States. Founded in 1978, the company operates across various regions, focusing on the development and construction of single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. Its business model includes land acquisition, development, and homebuilding, catering to a diverse range of homebuyers. DR Horton serves multiple market segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers, and active adults, offering homes in various price ranges. The company emphasizes operational efficiency and scale, leveraging its extensive land holdings and construction capabilities. It maintains a broad geographic presence, with operations in numerous states, adapting to regional market conditions and consumer preferences. DR Horton's activities also encompass mortgage financing and title services, providing integrated solutions within the home buying process. The company plays a significant role in the U.S. housing market, contributing to residential development and urban growth.

DR Horton Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations, with DR Horton at $144.03. The day’s trading has seen the price move between $139.93 and $143.87, showing a daily change percentage of +1.0135%.

FAQ: DR Horton (DHI)

What is the current price of DHI stock?

DR Horton's last price is $144.03.

Does DHI pay dividends?

DR Horton pays dividends to shareholders.

Does DHI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

DR Horton operates in the UAE only via partners and distributors without a regional office.

What is DHI best known for?

The company is most famous for residential home construction in the United States.

What assets are typically shown together with DHI?

Commonly shown alongside DHI: iShares MSCI Global Semiconductors UCITS ETF, ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF, e.l.f Beauty Inc.