Trade ELF BEAUTY ORD - ELF CFD

What is e.l.f Beauty Inc. (ELF)?

e.l.f Beauty Inc. is an American cosmetics company known for offering a wide range of beauty products including makeup, skincare, and beauty tools. Founded with the goal of providing affordable and accessible beauty solutions, the company has developed a diverse portfolio that caters to various consumer needs. Its product lines typically emphasize cruelty-free formulations and often appeal to a younger demographic seeking budget-friendly options. The company operates through multiple distribution channels, including e-commerce platforms and retail partnerships, enabling broad market reach. e.l.f Beauty Inc. places a focus on innovation in product development and sustainability practices within the beauty industry. The company’s operations encompass research, manufacturing, marketing, and sales, contributing to its presence in the competitive cosmetics sector. It is recognized for its commitment to inclusivity and has built a reputation for engaging with its customer base through digital and social media platforms.

e.l.f Beauty Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by e.l.f Beauty Inc.'s trading dynamics, currently pricing at $65.83. The day's price oscillated between $63.95 and $67.11, resulting in a daily percentage change of +0.9994%.

FAQ: e.l.f Beauty Inc. (ELF)

What is the current price of ELF stock?

The latest price for e.l.f Beauty Inc. is $65.83.

Does ELF pay dividends?

e.l.f Beauty Inc. does not pay dividends.

Does ELF have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

e.l.f Beauty Inc. operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without a direct regional presence.

What is ELF best known for?

e.l.f Beauty Inc. is most famous for its affordable cosmetics and skincare products.

What assets are typically shown together with ELF?

Commonly shown alongside ELF: SolarEdge Technologies, Xtrackers MSCI Europe Small Cap UCITS ETF, National Oilwell