Trade United States Oil Fund - USO CFD

What is United States Oil Fund (USO)?

United States Oil Fund is a commodity fund that provides investors with exposure to the price movements of crude oil. It achieves this by investing in futures contracts and other financial instruments linked to the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil. The fund is designed to track the performance of oil prices, offering a means for investors to gain indirect exposure to the energy commodity without physical ownership. It operates within the financial sector, serving as an investment vehicle for those seeking to hedge or speculate on oil price fluctuations. The fund's structure and management adhere to regulatory requirements governing commodity-based investment products. It is part of a broader category of exchange-traded products focused on commodities.

United States Oil Fund Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading conditions, as United States Oil Fund stands at $132.62. Its intraday price has moved between $129.24 and $133.8, with a daily change of -1.5754%.

FAQ: United States Oil Fund (USO)

What is the current price of USO stock?

The current price is $132.62.

Does USO pay dividends?

United States Oil Fund does not pay dividends.

Does USO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

United States Oil Fund does not have a physical presence or office in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is USO best known for?

The fund is most famous for providing exposure to crude oil prices through an exchange-traded fund.

What assets are typically shown together with USO?

Commonly shown alongside USO: Invesco Nasdaq-100 ESG UCITS ETF, Astellas Pharma Inc., JPMorgan Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF