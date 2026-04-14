Trade Astellas Pharma Inc. - 4503 CFD

What is Astellas Pharma Inc. (4503)?

Astellas Pharma Inc. is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. It specializes in the development, manufacture, and marketing of prescription drugs across various therapeutic areas such as oncology, urology, immunology, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company invests significantly in research and development to innovate treatments addressing complex diseases. Astellas operates globally, maintaining a presence in numerous countries and regions through subsidiaries and partnerships. Its business strategy includes both in-house drug discovery and external collaborations to enhance its product pipeline. The company also focuses on improving patient outcomes and advancing medical science through its pharmaceutical offerings.

Astellas Pharma Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading fluctuations with Astellas Pharma Inc. currently at ¥2531.63. It has varied between ¥2516.87 and ¥2575.51 during the session, showing a daily change of -1.6955%.

FAQ: Astellas Pharma Inc. (4503)

What is the current price of 4503 stock?

The current price stands at ¥2531.63.

Does 4503 pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 4503 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Astellas Pharma Inc. has no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through local partners and distributors.

What is 4503 best known for?

The company is most famous for its pharmaceutical products and therapies.

What assets are typically shown together with 4503?

Commonly shown alongside 4503: Caterpillar, Origin Materials Inc, Assertio Holdings, Inc.