Trade Under Armour Inc - UA CFD

What is Under Armour C (UA)?

Under Armour, Inc. is an American company specializing in the design, manufacture, and distribution of footwear, sportswear, and casual apparel. Founded in 1996, the company has established itself as a significant player in the athletic apparel industry. Under Armour's product portfolio includes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories aimed at athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The company operates through various channels including direct-to-consumer sales, wholesale distribution, and e-commerce platforms. It serves a global market with a focus on innovation in fabric technology and product design to enhance athletic performance. Under Armour has developed a brand identity centered on performance, durability, and style. The company also engages in partnerships and sponsorships with athletes and sports teams to promote its products. Its headquarters are located in Baltimore, Maryland. Over time, Under Armour has expanded its product lines and geographic reach, competing with other major sportswear brands in a dynamic and competitive industry.

Under Armour C Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market conditions, where Under Armour C is trading at $6.15. Its price has moved between $5.95 and $6.2 during the session, with a daily percentage change of +2.3529%.

FAQ: Under Armour C (UA)

What is the current price of UA stock?

Under Armour C's stock is currently priced at $6.15.

Does UA pay dividends?

Under Armour C does not pay dividends.

Does UA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Under Armour C operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is UA best known for?

Under Armour is most famous for its performance apparel and footwear.

What assets are typically shown together with UA?

Commonly shown alongside UA: Sui Group Holdings Limited, Lovisa Holdings Limited, Zions Bancorp NA