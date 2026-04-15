Trade Trinity Industries Inc - TRN CFD

What is Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)?

Trinity Industries Inc is an American industrial company engaged in manufacturing and services primarily for the transportation sector. Its business segments include railcar manufacturing, rail products and services, construction materials, and energy equipment. Trinity Industries produces a variety of freight railcars and provides maintenance and repair services for rail infrastructure. The company also manufactures aggregates and other materials used in construction projects. Additionally, it offers products related to energy infrastructure, including storage tanks and pressure vessels. Trinity Industries serves customers across North America and internationally, focusing on innovation, safety, and efficiency in its operations. The company plays a significant role in supporting transportation and infrastructure development.

Trinity Industries Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the current session’s volatility, as Trinity Industries Inc trades at $33.52. It reached a low of $33.13 and a high of $33.97, with a daily percentage change of -3.2948%.

FAQ: Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)

What is the current price of TRN stock?

The price stands at $33.52 currently.

Does TRN pay dividends?

Trinity Industries Inc pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does TRN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Trinity Industries Inc does not have a direct presence in the UAE and operates through distributors.

What is TRN best known for?

The company is most famous for manufacturing railcars and providing rail-related products and services.

What assets are typically shown together with TRN?

Commonly shown alongside TRN: Harvey Norman, Alcoa, Alpha Bank SA