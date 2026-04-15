Trade Harvey Norman - HVNau CFD

What is Harvey Norman (HVNau)?

Harvey Norman is an Australian-based multinational retailer specializing in furniture, bedding, computers, communications, and consumer electrical products. The company operates a network of stores across Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Slovenia, and other countries. Its business model includes retail sales through physical stores and online platforms, offering a wide range of household and technology products. Harvey Norman also operates franchised stores, expanding its market presence internationally. The company is known for its extensive product range, including home appliances, electronics, and furniture, catering to both residential and commercial customers. It plays a significant role in the retail sector by combining large-format stores with digital commerce capabilities.

Harvey Norman Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest intraday activity for Harvey Norman, trading at A$4.635. The day’s price has ranged from A$4.595 up to A$4.665, with a percentage change of -0.2162%.

FAQ: Harvey Norman (HVNau)

What is the current price of HVNau stock?

The last recorded price is A$4.635.

Does HVNau pay dividends?

Harvey Norman pays dividends to its investors.

Does HVNau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Harvey Norman has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is HVNau best known for?

Harvey Norman is most famous for its retail of furniture, bedding, computers, and consumer electronics.

What assets are typically shown together with HVNau?

Commonly shown alongside HVNau: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares, Tauron Polska Energia SA, Cohu