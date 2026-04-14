Trade Toyota Boshoku Corporation - 3116 CFD

What is Toyota Boshoku Corporation (3116)?

Toyota Boshoku Corporation is a Japanese company specializing in automotive interior systems and filtration products. It manufactures components such as seats, door trims, headliners, and air filters for automotive manufacturers. The company operates globally, supplying parts to a wide range of vehicle producers. Toyota Boshoku focuses on integrating comfort, safety, and environmental considerations into its products. It also develops filtration systems used in automotive and industrial applications. The company emphasizes research and development to enhance product quality and performance. Toyota Boshoku is part of the broader automotive supply chain, contributing to vehicle assembly and design. Its operations include manufacturing, engineering, and sales functions, supporting the automotive industry's evolving needs.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading levels, with Toyota Boshoku Corporation priced at ¥2429.5. The day's trading range spans from ¥2417.5 to ¥2434.5, showing a percentage change of +0.5071%.

FAQ: Toyota Boshoku Corporation (3116)

What is the current price of 3116 stock?

The current price stands at ¥2429.5.

Does 3116 pay dividends?

Toyota Boshoku Corporation pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 3116 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Toyota Boshoku Corporation maintains a subsidiary in the UAE located in the Dubai Internet City free zone.

What is 3116 best known for?

Toyota Boshoku Corporation is most famous for producing automotive interior components.

What assets are typically shown together with 3116?

Commonly shown alongside 3116: Autohome, USA TODAY Co Inc, Leggett & Platt