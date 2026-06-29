Trade Leggett & Platt - LEGus

What is Leggett & Platt (LEGus)?

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a diversified manufacturer of engineered components and products. The company produces items used in various industries including furniture, automotive, bedding, and aerospace. Its product range includes springs, wire forms, metal components, and specialized materials. Leggett & Platt operates through multiple business segments, each focusing on specific markets and customer needs. The company emphasizes innovation, manufacturing expertise, and supply chain management to deliver engineered solutions. Its global operations include manufacturing plants and sales offices, supporting a broad customer base across different sectors.

Leggett & Platt Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market trends, with Leggett & Platt trading at $11.68. The session's price range has been from $11.4 to $11.71, showing a daily change of +0.9549%.

FAQ: Leggett & Platt (LEGus)

What is the current price of LEGus stock?

The stock price is $11.68.

Does LEGus pay dividends?

Leggett & Platt pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does LEGus have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Leggett & Platt operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without a direct regional presence.

What is LEGus best known for?

Leggett & Platt is most famous for manufacturing engineered components and products for the home and automotive markets.

What assets are typically shown together with LEGus?

Commonly shown alongside LEGus: Judges Scientific PLC, Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF