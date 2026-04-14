Trade Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. - 5901 CFD

What is Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. (5901)?

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Japanese company specializing in packaging solutions and materials. It manufactures containers such as cans, bottles, and plastic packaging for food, beverages, and industrial products. The company also produces packaging machinery and provides related services. Toyo Seikan Group operates across various sectors including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. It emphasizes innovation in packaging design and materials to enhance product safety, functionality, and environmental sustainability. The company has expanded its business through acquisitions and partnerships, maintaining a global presence. Its operations integrate manufacturing, sales, and research activities aimed at meeting diverse customer requirements.

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the session’s price range with Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. at ¥3350.4. The price fluctuated from ¥3326.8 up to ¥3431.6, amounting to a daily change of -1.9821%.

FAQ: Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. (5901)

What is the current price of 5901 stock?

The last price recorded is ¥3350.4.

Does 5901 pay dividends?

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 5901 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. operates in the UAE through partnerships without a direct regional office.

What is 5901 best known for?

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. is most famous for its packaging and container manufacturing.

What assets are typically shown together with 5901?

Commonly shown alongside 5901: Under Armour C, First Sponsor, Agilysys Inc