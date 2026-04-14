Trade Tosoh Corporation - 4042 CFD

What is Tosoh Corporation (4042)?

Tosoh Corporation is a Japanese chemical and specialty materials company engaged in the production and sale of petrochemicals, chlor-alkali products, specialty polymers, and electronic materials. It serves various industries including construction, electronics, healthcare, and agriculture. Tosoh's product portfolio includes basic chemicals, advanced materials, and bioscience products, reflecting its diversified operations. The company invests in research and development to innovate in areas such as biotechnology and environmental technologies. Tosoh operates manufacturing facilities and sales offices worldwide, contributing to global supply chains in chemical and material sectors.

Tosoh Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by real-time price movements of Tosoh Corporation, trading at ¥2385.8. The stock has ranged from ¥2376.6 to ¥2396.2, reflecting a daily change percentage of +0.1897%.

FAQ: Tosoh Corporation (4042)

What is the current price of 4042 stock?

The latest trading price is ¥2385.8.

Does 4042 pay dividends?

Tosoh Corporation pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 4042 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Tosoh Corporation has no official regional office in the UAE and operates through local distributors.

What is 4042 best known for?

The company is most famous for its chemical products and materials manufacturing.

What assets are typically shown together with 4042?

Commonly shown alongside 4042: Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., D-Wave Quantum Inc, Rithm Capital Corp