HomeMarketsSharesToronto Dominion

Trade Toronto Dominion - TD CFD

102.86+0.85%
The chart shows the TD stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 102.86, a high of 102.85, and a low of 101.99.
Sell

102.72

Buy

102.86

0.14
Low: 101.99High: 102.85
Sellers:
20%
Buyers:
80%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.14
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021512 %
(-$4.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02151%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00071 %
(-$0.14)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00071%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close101.98
Open102.04
1-Year Change74.82%
Day's Range101.99 - 102.85

Trade Toronto Dominion - TD CFD

What is Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)?

Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services corporation. It provides a broad range of financial products and services including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, and wholesale banking. The bank serves individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches and digital platforms. It operates in various segments such as Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking, offering services like deposits, loans, investment products, and capital markets solutions. The institution emphasizes risk management and regulatory compliance in its operations. Headquartered in Toronto, the bank is one of the largest financial institutions in Canada and maintains a significant presence in the United States and international markets.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market fluctuations, as Toronto Dominion Bank trades at $102.86. The session's price range spans from $101.45 to $102.87, reflecting a daily change of +0.7844%.

FAQ: Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)

What is the current price of TD stock?

Toronto Dominion Bank's latest price is $102.86.

Does TD pay dividends?

Toronto Dominion Bank pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does TD have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Toronto Dominion Bank has a registered presence in the UAE but does not maintain an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is TD best known for?

Toronto Dominion Bank is most famous for its comprehensive banking and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with TD?

Commonly shown alongside TD: ProShares Ultra Industrials, Metlen Energy & Metals PLC, Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

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