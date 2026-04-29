Trade ProShares Ultra Industrials - UXI CFD

What is ProShares Ultra Industrials (UXI)?

ProShares Ultra Industrials is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide leveraged exposure to the industrials sector within the United States equity market. The fund seeks to deliver twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index, which comprises companies engaged in the production and distribution of capital goods, including aerospace, defense, machinery, and transportation industries. By employing financial derivatives and debt instruments, the fund aims to amplify the returns of the underlying index on a daily basis. It is commonly used by investors seeking to capitalize on short-term movements in the industrials sector or to hedge other investments. The fund's structure requires active management and daily rebalancing to maintain its leverage target, which can lead to performance deviations over longer periods. It is part of a broader family of leveraged and inverse exchange-traded funds offered by the managing company, which specializes in providing various investment products linked to different market sectors and asset classes.

ProShares Ultra Industrials Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading dynamics, as ProShares Ultra Industrials is at $54.18. Throughout the session, prices ranged from $53.21 to $54.9, with a daily percentage change of -0.4449%.

FAQ: ProShares Ultra Industrials (UXI)

What is the current price of UXI stock?

The last traded price is $54.18.

Does UXI pay dividends?

Dividends are paid on this ETF.

Does UXI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional presence.

What is UXI best known for?

This ETF is most famous for its leveraged exposure to the industrials sector.

What assets are typically shown together with UXI?

Commonly shown alongside UXI: Five9 Inc, Repsol, Sana Biotechnology, Inc.