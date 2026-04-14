Trade Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. - TR CFD

What is Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR)?

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. is an American manufacturer and marketer of confectionery products. Established in the late 19th century, the company is known for its flagship product, the Tootsie Roll, a chocolate-flavored taffy-like candy. Its product portfolio includes various candies such as Tootsie Pops, Dots, and Charms. The company operates manufacturing facilities across the United States and distributes its products through multiple retail channels including supermarkets, convenience stores, and vending machines. Tootsie Roll Industries emphasizes product consistency and brand recognition, maintaining a significant presence in the confectionery market. The company’s operations encompass product development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution, with a focus on traditional candy products. It has built a reputation for producing long-lasting, affordable confections that appeal to a broad consumer base. The company’s history reflects a sustained commitment to the candy industry, with an emphasis on maintaining classic products alongside periodic introductions of new items.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. currently at $43.41. It has fluctuated between $42.78 and $44.04, reflecting a daily change of -0.9815%.

FAQ: Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR)

What is the current price of TR stock?

The current price stands at $43.41.

Does TR pay dividends?

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does TR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates through partners and distributors in the UAE and does not have an official regional office or subsidiary there.

What is TR best known for?

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. is most famous for its confectionery products such as Tootsie Rolls and Tootsie Pops.

What assets are typically shown together with TR?

Commonly shown alongside TR: iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, Xtrackers MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF, ANGI Homeservices