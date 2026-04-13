Trade iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF - EWM CFD

What is iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (EWM)?

The iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to track the investment results of an index composed of Malaysian equities. It provides exposure to a broad range of companies operating in Malaysia across various sectors, including financials, industrials, consumer goods, and technology. The fund aims to offer investors a means to gain diversified access to the Malaysian equity market, reflecting the performance of large and mid-sized companies. It is managed by a global asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds and index-based investment products. The ETF is structured to replicate the underlying index through physical replication or synthetic methods, depending on market conditions and regulatory requirements. It is commonly used by investors seeking to include emerging market exposure within their portfolios, particularly focused on Malaysia's economic landscape. The fund's holdings are regularly reviewed and adjusted to maintain alignment with the index methodology and market developments.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the market's latest actions as iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stands at $28.76. Throughout the session, the price has shifted from $28.34 to $28.66 with a daily change of +0.1749%.

FAQ: iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (EWM)

What is the current price of EWM stock?

The current price stands at $28.76.

Does EWM pay dividends?

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF does not pay dividends.

Does EWM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

This ETF operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct office.

What is EWM best known for?

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF is most famous for tracking the Malaysian equity market.

What assets are typically shown together with EWM?

Commonly shown alongside EWM: HSBC Sterling Liquidity Fund UCITS ETF, Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF, AST SpaceMobile, Inc.