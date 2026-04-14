Trade Tokyu Corporation - 9005 CFD

What is Tokyu Corporation (9005)?

Tokyu Corporation is a Japanese conglomerate with core operations in railway transportation. It operates an extensive rail network in the Tokyo metropolitan area, providing commuter and regional rail services. Beyond transportation, Tokyu Corporation is active in real estate development, retail, and hospitality sectors. The company manages commercial complexes and residential properties, integrating transportation services with urban development. Tokyu Corporation contributes to regional connectivity and urban planning through its diversified business activities.

Tokyu Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading fluctuations, with Tokyu Corporation priced at ¥1869.8. The day's trading has seen price movement from ¥1866.6 to ¥1894.4, representing a daily change of -0.8377%.

FAQ: Tokyu Corporation (9005)

What is the current price of 9005 stock?

Tokyu Corporation's stock is currently priced at ¥1869.8.

Does 9005 pay dividends?

Tokyu Corporation distributes dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 9005 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Tokyu Corporation operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct office.

What is 9005 best known for?

Tokyu Corporation is most famous for its railway operations and real estate businesses.

What assets are typically shown together with 9005?

Commonly shown alongside 9005: Charles Schwab, Medio SA, Exponent Inc