Trade Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. - 8766 CFD

What is Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (8766)?

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. is a Japanese multinational insurance holding company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in the late 19th century, the company operates through various subsidiaries providing a wide range of insurance products and services, including property and casualty insurance, life insurance, and reinsurance. It serves both individual and corporate clients domestically and internationally, with a presence in multiple countries across Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company is recognized for its comprehensive risk management solutions and diversified insurance portfolio. Its operations span underwriting, claims management, and investment activities related to insurance funds. Tokio Marine Holdings also engages in strategic partnerships and acquisitions to expand its global footprint and enhance its service offerings. The company is structured to comply with regulatory requirements in the jurisdictions where it operates, maintaining a focus on financial stability and customer service. It is considered one of the largest and most established insurance groups in Japan.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session fluctuations, with Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. at ¥6923.82. Intraday price variation has ranged from ¥6902.18 up to ¥7022.06, showing a daily change of -1.5522%.

FAQ: Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (8766)

What is the current price of 8766 stock?

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.'s current price is ¥6923.82.

Does 8766 pay dividends?

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 8766 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. maintains a regional office in the DIFC, Dubai, UAE.

What is 8766 best known for?

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. is most famous for its insurance and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with 8766?

Commonly shown alongside 8766: Grenevia SA, Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill UCITS ETF, First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX UCITS ETF