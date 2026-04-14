Trade The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited - 5101 CFD

What is The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited (5101)?

The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited is a Japanese manufacturer specializing in the production of tires and other rubber products. Established in the early 20th century, the company has developed a global presence with a diverse product lineup that includes tires for passenger vehicles, trucks, buses, and industrial machinery. Yokohama Rubber also produces a range of industrial products such as conveyor belts and hoses. The company engages in research and development to improve tire performance, safety, and environmental sustainability. Its operations extend beyond manufacturing to include sales and marketing activities worldwide. Yokohama Rubber serves various markets, including automotive, construction, and industrial sectors, emphasizing quality and innovation in its product offerings.

The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading activity, with The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited valued at ¥6080. It has traded between ¥6032.2 and ¥6145.2, showing a daily percentage change of +0.3507%.

FAQ: The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited (5101)

What is the current price of 5101 stock?

The current price stands at ¥6080.

Does 5101 pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 5101 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The Yokohama Rubber Company has a registered presence in the UAE through regional offices.

What is 5101 best known for?

The company is most famous for manufacturing tires and rubber products.

What assets are typically shown together with 5101?

Commonly shown alongside 5101: Compass, Inc., Aumann, Goosehead Insurance Inc