Trade Aumann AG - AAG CFD

What is Aumann (AAG)?

Aumann is a German engineering company specializing in the development and production of automated manufacturing systems, primarily for the automotive industry. It designs and manufactures machinery and production lines used in the assembly of electric motors, battery systems, and other automotive components. Aumann's expertise includes automation technology, robotics, and process engineering to support the transition toward electric mobility. The company collaborates with automotive manufacturers and suppliers to deliver customized production solutions that enhance efficiency and quality. Its product range encompasses winding machines, assembly systems, and testing equipment tailored to electric vehicle components. Aumann emphasizes innovation and precision engineering to meet the evolving requirements of the automotive sector. The company operates internationally, providing services that integrate advanced manufacturing technologies with industry standards.

Aumann Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading trends, with Aumann quoted at €13.065. Price action ranged from €12.485 to €12.885, with a daily percentage change of 0%.

FAQ: Aumann (AAG)

What is the current price of AAG stock?

Aumann's current stock price is €13.065.

Does AAG pay dividends?

Aumann pays dividends.

Does AAG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Aumann has no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is AAG best known for?

Aumann is most famous for its electric vehicle production systems and automation solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with AAG?

Commonly shown alongside AAG: Xtrackers MSCI Next Generation Internet Innovation UCITS ETF, Synaptics Inc, SLM Corp