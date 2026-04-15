Trade SLM Corp - SLM CFD

What is SLM Corp (SLM)?

SLM Corporation is a financial services company specializing in private student loan origination and servicing. Established to provide educational financing solutions, the company operates primarily in the United States, offering a range of loan products aimed at assisting students and their families in managing the costs of higher education. Its services include loan origination, servicing, and collection, with a focus on private education loans rather than federal student loans. The company engages with various educational institutions and financial partners to facilitate access to credit for students. It operates through a network of loan servicing platforms and employs technology to manage loan portfolios and customer interactions. The company has played a significant role in the student loan industry, adapting to regulatory changes and market demands over time. Its business model centers on credit risk management and customer service within the education financing sector, contributing to the broader landscape of consumer finance in the United States.

SLM Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market action, with SLM Corp priced at $21.47. It has experienced a daily trading range between $20.77 and $22.3, moving by -2.64% so far.

FAQ: SLM Corp (SLM)

What is the current price of SLM stock?

The current trading price is $21.47.

Does SLM pay dividends?

SLM Corp pays dividends to investors.

Does SLM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

SLM Corp does not have an official presence in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors only.

What is SLM best known for?

The company is most famous for its student loan servicing and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with SLM?

Commonly shown alongside SLM: Newell, Amundi Msci EM Asia UCITS ETF, Capital City Bank