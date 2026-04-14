HomeMarketsSharesThe Kroger Co.

Trade The Kroger Co. - KR CFD

66.68-1.84%
The chart shows the KR stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 66.68, a high of 66.58, and a low of 66.13.
Sell

66.54

Buy

66.68

0.14
Low: 66.13High: 66.58
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.14
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021457 %
(-$4.29)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02146%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000765 %
(-$0.15)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00076%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close67.97
Open66.43
1-Year Change-2.57%
Day's Range66.13 - 66.58

Trade The Kroger Co. - KR CFD

What is The Kroger Co. (KR)?

The Kroger Co. is one of the largest retail supermarket chains in the United States, operating a variety of store formats including supermarkets, multi-department stores, and convenience stores. The company offers groceries, fresh produce, pharmaceuticals, and general merchandise. Kroger integrates retail operations with manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, producing private label products to complement national brands. It employs advanced technology and data analytics to manage inventory, customer loyalty programs, and personalized marketing. The company also invests in sustainability initiatives and community engagement. Kroger's business model focuses on providing value, quality, and convenience to consumers across diverse geographic markets.

The Kroger Co. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market trading for The Kroger Co., which is at $66.68. It has traded within a range of $65.51 to $66.76 today, reflecting a daily percentage change of -2.0609%.

FAQ: The Kroger Co. (KR)

What is the current price of KR stock?

The Kroger Co. traded at $66.68 today.

Does KR pay dividends?

The Kroger Co. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does KR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The Kroger Co. operates via partners and does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE.

What is KR best known for?

The Kroger Co. is most famous for its supermarket and grocery store chains.

What assets are typically shown together with KR?

Commonly shown alongside KR: ScotiaBank, Gladstone Capital Corporation, Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth

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