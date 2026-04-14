Trade The Kroger Co. - KR CFD

What is The Kroger Co. (KR)?

The Kroger Co. is one of the largest retail supermarket chains in the United States, operating a variety of store formats including supermarkets, multi-department stores, and convenience stores. The company offers groceries, fresh produce, pharmaceuticals, and general merchandise. Kroger integrates retail operations with manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, producing private label products to complement national brands. It employs advanced technology and data analytics to manage inventory, customer loyalty programs, and personalized marketing. The company also invests in sustainability initiatives and community engagement. Kroger's business model focuses on providing value, quality, and convenience to consumers across diverse geographic markets.

The Kroger Co. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market trading for The Kroger Co., which is at $66.68. It has traded within a range of $65.51 to $66.76 today, reflecting a daily percentage change of -2.0609%.

FAQ: The Kroger Co. (KR)

What is the current price of KR stock?

The Kroger Co. traded at $66.68 today.

Does KR pay dividends?

The Kroger Co. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does KR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The Kroger Co. operates via partners and does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE.

What is KR best known for?

The Kroger Co. is most famous for its supermarket and grocery store chains.

What assets are typically shown together with KR?

Commonly shown alongside KR: ScotiaBank, Gladstone Capital Corporation, Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth