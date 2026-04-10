Trade Thales - HO CFD

What is Thales (HO)?

Thales Group is a multinational company specializing in aerospace, defense, transportation, and security markets. Founded in 1893 and headquartered in France, the company provides a wide range of services and products including avionics, air traffic management systems, cybersecurity solutions, and defense electronics. Thales operates globally, serving both governmental and commercial clients with a focus on innovation and technology integration. The company is involved in the development of critical infrastructure and systems that enhance safety and security across various sectors. Its portfolio includes radar systems, communication networks, and mission-critical software. Thales also engages in research and development to advance capabilities in artificial intelligence, big data, and secure communications. The company maintains partnerships with other industry leaders and governments to support complex projects in aerospace and defense. Thales is recognized for its commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility, aiming to reduce environmental impact while supporting social initiatives. Its operations span multiple continents, reflecting a broad international presence.

Thales Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market activity, with Thales currently at €260.26. The price has fluctuated between €257.14 and €268.83, reflecting a daily change of -3.7547%.

FAQ: Thales (HO)

What is the current price of HO stock?

The current trading price stands at €260.26.

Does HO pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does HO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Thales has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is HO best known for?

Thales is most famous for its advanced aerospace, defense, and security technology solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with HO?

Commonly shown alongside HO: Chord Energy, Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific ex Japan UCITS ETF, Tenaris - EUR