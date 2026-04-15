Trade Textron - TXT CFD

What is Textron (TXT)?

Textron Inc is a diversified industrial conglomerate with operations spanning aerospace, defense, and specialized vehicles. The company designs, manufactures, and supports a range of products including helicopters, aircraft, armored vehicles, and industrial equipment. Textron operates through multiple subsidiaries, each focusing on distinct market segments such as commercial aviation, military systems, and recreational vehicles. The company provides aftermarket services, parts, and maintenance support to its customers. Textron’s business model integrates engineering expertise with advanced manufacturing technologies. It serves government, commercial, and consumer markets globally, emphasizing innovation and operational efficiency.

Textron Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market fluctuations, with Textron at $90.34. The instrument’s intraday range spans from $89.17 to $91.81, showing a daily change of -2.5162%.

FAQ: Textron (TXT)

What is the current price of TXT stock?

The current trading price is $90.34.

Does TXT pay dividends?

Textron pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does TXT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Textron does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is TXT best known for?

The company is most famous for its aerospace, defense, and industrial products.

What assets are typically shown together with TXT?

Commonly shown alongside TXT: Hera, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, CSW Industrials Inc