Trade iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF - EEM CFD

What is iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)?

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization emerging market equities. It provides exposure to a broad range of companies across various sectors in developing economies, including countries in Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, and Africa. The fund aims to offer diversified access to emerging markets, which are characterized by higher growth potential and increased risk compared to developed markets. It is managed by a global asset management firm known for its extensive range of ETFs and investment products. The fund's portfolio includes companies from multiple industries such as financials, technology, consumer discretionary, and materials. It serves as a tool for investors seeking to incorporate emerging market equities into their investment strategies, benefiting from the economic growth and demographic trends in these regions. The fund's structure allows for liquidity and transparency typical of ETFs, facilitating investment in emerging markets without direct stock selection.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live trading flows, with iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF at $61.11. The intraday low and high range from $59.93 to $61.06, marking a daily percentage shift of +0.8594%.

FAQ: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

What is the current price of EEM stock?

The latest price is $61.11.

Does EEM pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by this ETF.

Does EEM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

There is no official regional presence in the UAE; operations are conducted through partners and distributors.

What is EEM best known for?

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF is most famous for providing exposure to large- and mid-cap companies in emerging markets worldwide.

What assets are typically shown together with EEM?

Commonly shown alongside EEM: Vodafone Group PLC, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund, Fortis Inc/Canada