Trade Fortis Inc/Canada - FTS CFD

What is Fortis Inc/Canada (FTS)?

Fortis Inc is a Canadian utility company engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates in various regions across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of regulated utilities, providing essential services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Fortis focuses on infrastructure development and maintenance to ensure reliable energy delivery. Its operations include electric utilities, gas utilities, and renewable energy generation assets. The company is known for its regulated business model, which provides stable and predictable cash flows. Fortis plays a significant role in the energy sector, contributing to the development and modernization of energy infrastructure in its service areas.

Fortis Inc/Canada Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trades, as Nutrien Limited stands at C$78.38. The session has seen price move between C$77.75 and C$79.64, with a daily change of -1.7438%.

FAQ: Fortis Inc/Canada (FTS)

What assets are typically shown together with FTS?

Commonly shown alongside FTS: Metro Inc, ServiceTitan, Inc., Mitek Systems Inc