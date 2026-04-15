Trade Teradata - TDC CFD

What is Teradata (TDC)?

Teradata Corporation is a company specializing in data analytics and data warehousing solutions. It provides software, hardware, and services designed to help organizations manage and analyze large volumes of data for business intelligence purposes. The company’s offerings include integrated analytics platforms, consulting services, and cloud-based data management solutions. Teradata serves a diverse range of industries such as finance, telecommunications, healthcare, and retail, supporting clients in optimizing data-driven decision-making processes. The company has developed a reputation for scalable and high-performance data warehousing technologies that enable complex analytical workloads. Its products are designed to integrate with various data sources and support advanced analytics, including machine learning and artificial intelligence applications. Teradata's solutions aim to facilitate the transformation of raw data into actionable insights, helping organizations improve operational efficiency and strategic planning. The company operates globally, maintaining a presence in multiple regions to support its enterprise customers.

Teradata Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market conditions, with Teradata trading at $27. The price has varied from $26.06 to $26.86 during the session, with a daily change of +4.4427%.

FAQ: Teradata (TDC)

What is the current price of TDC stock?

The latest price is $27.

Does TDC pay dividends?

Teradata does not pay dividends.

Does TDC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Teradata operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is TDC best known for?

Teradata is most famous for its data analytics and data warehousing solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with TDC?

Commonly shown alongside TDC: Teledyne Technologies Inc, Axogen Inc, Planet Fitness Inc