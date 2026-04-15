Trade Teledyne Technologies Inc - TDY CFD

What is Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)?

Teledyne Technologies Inc is a diversified industrial company engaged in providing enabling technologies for various markets including aerospace, defense, environmental monitoring, and digital imaging. The company operates through multiple segments that offer instrumentation, digital imaging products, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's products and solutions support applications such as underwater exploration, space missions, and industrial automation. The company integrates advanced technologies including sensors, software, and electronics to deliver complex systems and components. It serves a global customer base comprising government agencies, commercial enterprises, and research institutions. Teledyne emphasizes innovation and engineering expertise to develop products that meet stringent performance and reliability standards across its markets.

Teledyne Technologies Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current intraday trading, as Teledyne Technologies Inc trades at $632.87. The price has oscillated between $626.76 and $645.77, showing a daily change of -2.2872%.

FAQ: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

What is the current price of TDY stock?

Teledyne Technologies Inc is priced at $632.87 today.

Does TDY pay dividends?

Teledyne Technologies Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does TDY have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Teledyne Technologies Inc operates in the UAE through partners and distributors and does not have an official regional office.

What is TDY best known for?

Teledyne Technologies Inc is most famous for its instrumentation and digital imaging technologies.

What assets are typically shown together with TDY?

Commonly shown alongside TDY: Kerry PPT, EVERTEC Inc, Tredegar Corp