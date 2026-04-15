Trade Telephone and Data Systems Inc - TDS CFD

What is Telephone and Data Systems Inc (TDS)?

Telephone and Data Systems Inc is a telecommunications company that provides a range of communication services primarily in the United States. The company's operations include wireless services, wireline services, and cable television offerings. It serves residential, business, and government customers through various subsidiaries and affiliates. The company focuses on delivering voice, data, and internet services, leveraging both traditional and advanced technologies to meet customer needs. Its wireless segment offers mobile voice and data services, while the wireline segment provides local and long-distance telephone services, broadband, and related products. The company also operates cable systems that deliver video, internet, and voice services. It has a presence in multiple regional markets, emphasizing network reliability and customer service. The organization has a history of adapting to changes in the telecommunications industry, including shifts toward digital and wireless communication platforms. Its corporate structure supports diverse service offerings aimed at both urban and rural areas.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by session trading patterns, with Telephone and Data Systems Inc at $44.67. It has fluctuated between $43.94 and $45.45, showing a daily change of -1.9828%.

FAQ: Telephone and Data Systems Inc (TDS)

What is the current price of TDS stock?

The current price stands at $44.67.

Does TDS pay dividends?

Telephone and Data Systems Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does TDS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Telephone and Data Systems Inc does not have a registered office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners and distributors.

What is TDS best known for?

The company is most famous for providing telecommunications and wireless services.

What assets are typically shown together with TDS?

Commonly shown alongside TDS: Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares, OneMain Holdings Inc, Clearwater Paper Corp