Trade Teleflex Inc - TFX CFD

What is Teleflex Inc (TFX)?

Teleflex Inc is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people's lives. The company develops, manufactures, and supplies a diverse range of medical devices used in critical care and surgery, including products for vascular access, anesthesia, respiratory care, and urology. Its offerings serve hospitals, healthcare providers, and patients worldwide. Teleflex operates through multiple business segments, focusing on innovation and clinical efficacy to address complex medical challenges. The company emphasizes research and development to enhance its product portfolio and support healthcare professionals in delivering effective patient care. With a broad geographic presence, Teleflex maintains manufacturing facilities and distribution networks in various regions to meet global demand. The organization adheres to regulatory standards and quality controls to ensure safety and reliability across its product lines. Teleflex's operations reflect ongoing efforts to contribute to advancements in medical technology and improve clinical outcomes in diverse healthcare settings.

Teleflex Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, with Teleflex Inc currently at $126.16. Throughout the day, it has ranged from $123.63 to $126.25, accompanied by a daily percentage move of +0.7913%.

FAQ: Teleflex Inc (TFX)

What is the current price of TFX stock?

The current price stands at $126.16.

Does TFX pay dividends?

Teleflex Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does TFX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Teleflex Inc operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is TFX best known for?

Teleflex Inc is most famous for its medical devices and surgical instruments.

What assets are typically shown together with TFX?

Commonly shown alongside TFX: 3i Group Plc, iShares MSCI Japan GBP Hedged UCITS ETF Acc, LY Corp