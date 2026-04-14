Trade LY Corp - 4689 CFD

What is LY Corp (4689)?

LY Corp is a company operating within the technology sector, primarily focusing on software development and digital services. The company engages in creating applications and platforms that cater to various consumer and business needs, emphasizing innovation and user experience. Its operations encompass a range of digital solutions, including mobile applications, web services, and cloud-based technologies. LY Corp serves a diverse clientele, aiming to integrate advanced technology into everyday activities and business processes. The company is involved in research and development to enhance its product offerings and maintain competitiveness in a rapidly evolving technological landscape. LY Corp's organizational structure supports collaboration across different technological disciplines, fostering an environment conducive to continuous improvement and adaptation. The company also places importance on data security and privacy, aligning with industry standards and regulations. LY Corp's presence in the technology market reflects ongoing efforts to address the growing demand for digital transformation and connectivity.

LY Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trades with LY Corp currently at ¥409.7. The day's trading span extends from ¥405.5 up to ¥411.1, reflecting a daily change of +1.0156%.

FAQ: LY Corp (4689)

What is the current price of 4689 stock?

The stock is priced at ¥409.7.

Does 4689 pay dividends?

LY Corp pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 4689 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

LY Corp does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners and distributors.

What is 4689 best known for?

The company is most famous for its digital content and online entertainment services.

What assets are typically shown together with 4689?

Commonly shown alongside 4689: Invesco S&P 500 UCITS ETF, Dyadic International, Inc., Upexi Inc.