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What is Coach (TPR)?

Coach is an American luxury fashion company known primarily for its handbags, accessories, and ready-to-wear apparel. Founded in 1941 in New York City, the company initially specialized in leather goods and has since expanded its product offerings to include footwear, outerwear, and fragrances. Coach operates a global retail network comprising standalone stores, department store concessions, and an e-commerce platform. The brand is recognized for its craftsmanship, quality materials, and distinctive designs that blend classic and contemporary styles. Over the years, Coach has undergone various strategic transformations, including brand repositioning and acquisitions, to enhance its market presence and diversify its portfolio. The company is part of a larger group that manages multiple luxury and lifestyle brands, reflecting its broader engagement in the fashion industry. Coach's operations encompass design, manufacturing, marketing, and retailing, with a focus on maintaining brand heritage while adapting to evolving consumer preferences and trends.

Coach Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market movement, with Coach sharing a current price of $151.66. The session has seen a range from $148.39 to $152.32, marking a daily change of +0.6039%.

FAQ: Coach (TPR)

What is the current price of TPR stock?

The last traded price is $151.66.

Does TPR pay dividends?

Coach pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does TPR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Coach operates in the UAE through distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is TPR best known for?

The company is most famous for its luxury handbags and fashion accessories.

What assets are typically shown together with TPR?

Commonly shown alongside TPR: Optima Health Group Ltd, Nabors, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc