Trade Takashimaya Company, Limited - 8233 CFD

What is Takashimaya Company, Limited (8233)?

Takashimaya Company, Limited is a Japanese department store operator with a long history in retail. The company manages a network of department stores offering a variety of products, including fashion, household goods, food, and luxury items. Takashimaya is known for its emphasis on customer service and high-quality merchandise. Its stores are located primarily in major urban centers in Japan and select international locations. The company also engages in real estate management related to its retail properties. Takashimaya has diversified its business by incorporating e-commerce platforms and loyalty programs to enhance customer engagement. It plays a significant role in Japan's retail industry, balancing traditional department store operations with modern retail trends.

Takashimaya Company, Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current intraday movements, with Takashimaya Company, Limited priced at ¥2000.5. The session range extends from ¥1946.2 to ¥1995, marking a daily change of +1.9702%.

FAQ: Takashimaya Company, Limited (8233)

What is the current price of 8233 stock?

The current price is ¥2000.5.

Does 8233 pay dividends?

Takashimaya Company, Limited pays dividends to its investors.

Does 8233 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Takashimaya Company, Limited does not maintain a regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through distributors.

What is 8233 best known for?

Takashimaya Company, Limited is most famous for its department store retail operations.

What assets are typically shown together with 8233?

Commonly shown alongside 8233: iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF, Quaker Chemical Corp, PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA