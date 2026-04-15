Trade Sysco - SYY CFD

What is Sysco (SYY)?

Sysco Corporation is a global leader in the distribution of food products, serving the foodservice and hospitality industries. Founded in 1969, the company operates a broad network of distribution centers and sales offices across North America and internationally. Sysco's product portfolio includes fresh and frozen foods, beverages, kitchen equipment, and related supplies. The company primarily serves restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Sysco emphasizes supply chain management and logistics to maintain product quality and timely delivery. It also provides value-added services such as menu planning, culinary training, and inventory management. The company has established relationships with a wide range of suppliers, enabling it to offer diverse product selections. Sysco's operations are structured to support both large and small customers, reflecting its role as a critical intermediary in the foodservice supply chain. The company is recognized for its extensive distribution capabilities and comprehensive service offerings within the food distribution sector.

Sysco Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market shifts, as Sysco stands at $74.03. The intraday price has varied from $73.09 to $74.92, with a daily percentage change of +0.6787%.

FAQ: Sysco (SYY)

What is the current price of SYY stock?

Sysco's last price is $74.03.

Does SYY pay dividends?

Sysco pays dividends to shareholders.

Does SYY have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sysco operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is SYY best known for?

Sysco is most famous for its food distribution services.

What assets are typically shown together with SYY?

Commonly shown alongside SYY: Delta Air Lines Inc, Northern Trust Corp, HelloFresh